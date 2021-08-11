Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Polynetwork says crooks have returned some of $610m hack haul after Twitter plea

Polynetwork, a platform that helps link blockchains together, says that its Twitter plea to hackers to return the $610 million in recently stolen cryptocurrency has begun to pay off, with several million already handed back.

Yesterday, Polynetwork took the unusual step of tweeting a message aimed at hackers, saying that the "amount of money you hacked is the biggest one in the defi history".

Urging the money's return, the firm continued: "The money you stole are from tens of thousands of crypto community members, hence the people".


The crooks stole around $257 million of Ethereum, $252 million of Binance coin and $85 million in USDC tokens, sending the funds to three addresses, according to security outfit SlowMist, which outlined details of the attack in a Medium post.

Polynetwork posted addresses on Twitter for the hackers to return the funds. The move appears to have had some success - by around 1:00pm BST on Wednesday, Polynetwork said that around $4.8 million had been returned.


SlowMist says that it has: “grasped the attacker’s mailbox, IP, and device fingerprints” and is “tracking possible identity clues related to the Poly Network attacker".

Meanwhile, $33 million taken in Tether has been frozen by Bitfinex and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says that his firm is "coordinating with security partners," although he stresses "there are no guarantees.

