News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Nedbank picks Kasisto for AI chatbot

Nedbank picks Kasisto for AI chatbot

South Africa's Nedbank has deployed Kasisto's KAI conversational AI technology for its new intelligent digital assistant, Enbi.

The Enbi bot will offer Nedbank's millions of customers assistance with their day-to-day banking needs and questions.

Customers are able to find out about Nedbank's banking services and products while monitoring their financial well-being through access to account information, spending patterns and opportunities to explore their finances in conversations with Enbi.

Kasisto says that KAI's conversational AI technology combines financial information, interaction history and behavioural data to offer hyper-personalised experiences.

Ravikumaran Govender, programme executive, Digital Fast Lane, Nedbank, says: "Our KAI- powered intelligent digital assistant, Enbi will deliver truly intuitive and engaging digital banking experiences our customers are looking for."

