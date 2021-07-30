Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Conversational AI firm Kasisto raises $15.5m

Conversational AI firm Kasisto raises $15.5m

Conversational AI chatbot developer Kasisto has closed a $15.5 million Series C funding round co-led by new investors Naples Technology Vendors and NCR Corporation.

Kasisto's KAI digital experience platform is used by JP Morgan, Westpac, Standard Chartered, TD and others to communicate with millions of consumers around the world across multiple channels in different languages.

The firm says its technology delivers 85% containment rates, 50% reductions in customer service costs and a 400% increase in digital engagement.

The new funding will be used to invest in sales, business development, marketing, strategy, and customer success functions.

Michael Hayford, CEO, NCR, says: “Our investment in and partnership with Kasisto provides us an opportunity to personalize experiences leveraging their AI capabilities to deliver differentiated value for our clients.”

