Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Remitly

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Remitly posts positive results ahead of IPO

Remitly posts positive results ahead of IPO

Money transfer outfit Remitly has released an encouraging set of results ahead of its forthcoming IPO, doubling revenues to $257 million and halving its net losses to $32.5 million in 2020.

The solid performance has continued since, with the company pulling in $202 million in revenue for the first six months of 2021 at a $9.2 million net loss.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Barclays have been brought in to advise on the potential IPO, which could value the company at $5 billion.

Founded in 2011, Remitly raised $85 million at a $1.5 billion valuation in a funding round last July and has since received a "sizeable" equity investment from Visa.

The firm has established itself as a rival to old-school providers such as MoneyGram and Western Union, as well as new players like Wise, in the multi-billion dollar global remittance market.

Since the start of 2020, Remitly has more than doubled its reach in the number of available receive countries, from 49 to over 100 - while also launching send functionality in Singapore.

The firm's proprietary global money transfer network is used to move over $6 billion in annualised volume from people in the west to friends and relatives in Africa, Asia, Central Europe and South America.

The company is also moving into new areas: last February it announced plans to launch a banking service, called Passbook, aimed at the 44 million first generation adult immigrants in the US.

The firm will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker 'RELY'.

Related Companies

Remitly

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Responding to Lending Disruption

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Modernise, Innovate and Transform on the Cloud[Webinar] Modernise, Innovate and Transform on the Cloud

Trending

Related News
Visa invests in Remitly
/inclusion

Visa invests in Remitly

Remitly eyes IPO at $5bn valuation - Reuters
/payments

Remitly eyes IPO at $5bn valuation - Reuters

Remitly raises $85m at $1.5bn valuation

29 Jul 2020

Remitly launches bank account for immigrants in the US

03 Feb 2020

Remitly taps Visa to let users send cross-border payments to debit cards

28 Mar 2019

Remitly closes in on $115m funding round

31 Oct 2017

Trending

  1. Celo launches $100m fund to support DeFi adoption

  2. ANZ, Citi, HSBC and Standard Chartered in the running for MAS digital currency prize

  3. Balance raises $25m for B2B digital checkout platform

  4. Nubank seeks $55bn valuation in IPO - Reuters

  5. Ikea owner invests in BNPL firm Jifiti

Research
See all reports »
Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre