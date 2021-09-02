Remitly posts positive results ahead of IPO

Money transfer outfit Remitly has released an encouraging set of results ahead of its forthcoming IPO, doubling revenues to $257 million and halving its net losses to $32.5 million in 2020.

The solid performance has continued since, with the company pulling in $202 million in revenue for the first six months of 2021 at a $9.2 million net loss.



Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Barclays have been brought in to advise on the potential IPO, which could value the company at $5 billion.



Founded in 2011, Remitly raised $85 million at a $1.5 billion valuation in a funding round last July and has since received a "sizeable" equity investment from Visa.



The firm has established itself as a rival to old-school providers such as MoneyGram and Western Union, as well as new players like Wise, in the multi-billion dollar global remittance market.



Since the start of 2020, Remitly has more than doubled its reach in the number of available receive countries, from 49 to over 100 - while also launching send functionality in Singapore.



The firm's proprietary global money transfer network is used to move over $6 billion in annualised volume from people in the west to friends and relatives in Africa, Asia, Central Europe and South America.



The company is also moving into new areas: last February it announced plans to launch a banking service, called Passbook, aimed at the 44 million first generation adult immigrants in the US.



The firm will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker 'RELY'.