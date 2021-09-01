Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
LayBuy launches BNPL app

LayBuy launches BNPL app

Buy now, pay later outfit Laybuy is launching an app that lets UK shoppers pay in instalments at some of the world's biggest brands, including Amazon, eBay, Asos and Nike.

Brits can download the app and use it to pay in six instalments, interest-free at over 5000 online stores.

Users search within the built-in shop directory and select the retailer they want to shop at. The firm's website loads up as normal within the Laybuy app. When they go to pay, details will be automatically completed, allowing them to pay for their purchases in instalments.

Among the sectors covered is the travel industry, with brands such as EasyJet and booking.com on board with the app-exclusive shopping.

Gary Rohloff, MD, Laybuy, says: "Today’s launch is a significant step towards Laybuy’s goal of making Laybuy available everywhere. Not all shops accept BNPL or often it’s a different provider. This is a real game changer and means Laybuy will soon be available in the UK at more than 5000 brands."

