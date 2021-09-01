Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Kakao

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Payments Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Kakao Pay lowers IPO target price

Kakao Pay lowers IPO target price

South Korea's Kakao Pay has updated the prospectus for its IPO in October, lowering its target price after an intervention from regulators.

In July, Kakao said it planned to raise about 1.632 trillion won ($1.4 billion) by selling 17 million shares at an indicative range between 63,000 won and 96,000 won.

Now, it has adjusted the share price to a range of 60,000 won to 90,000 won to raise up to 1.530 trillion won when it makes it market debut on 14 October.

According to Bloomberg, the Financial Supervisory Service asked Kakao to revise its prospectus but has not explained why.

Spun off from South Korean m-commerce platform Kakao in 2017, Kakao Pay counts Chinese fintech giant Ant among its investors.

The firm claims over 36 million registered users, with an annual transaction volume of 67 trillion won.

Related Companies

Kakao

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Payments Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The true cost of operational losses and the need to overhaul internal processes

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Architecting Cloud Solutions for an Intuitive Payments Experience[Webinar] Architecting Cloud Solutions for an Intuitive Payments Experience

Trending

Related News
South Korea's Kakao Pay to raise $1.4bn in IPO
/payments

South Korea's Kakao Pay to raise $1.4bn in IPO

Ant Financial to make $200 million investment in South Korea's Kakao Pay

Ant Financial to make $200 million investment in South Korea's Kakao Pay

Trending

  1. Money.co.uk slams Klarna over BNPL versus credit card claims

  2. Celo launches $100m fund to support DeFi adoption

  3. Balance raises $25m for B2B digital checkout platform

  4. Nubank seeks $55bn valuation in IPO - Reuters

  5. Amazon partners Affirm to offer customers BNPL option

Research
See all reports »
Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre