South Korea's Kakao Pay to raise $1.4bn in IPO

South Korea's Kakao Pay is looking to raise around $1.4 billion in an initial public offering in August.

Spun off from South Korean m-commerce platform Kakao in 2017, Kakao Pay counts Chinese fintech giant Ant among its investors.



The firm claims over 36 million registered users, with an annual transaction volume of 67 trillion won.



Sales reached 107.1 billion won in the first quarter this year with 10.8 billion won in its consolidated operating profit.



Kakao plans to sell 17 million shares at an indicative range between 63,000 won to 96,000 won per share, raising up to 1.632 trillion won.