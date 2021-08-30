Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PayPal

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PayPal ponders stock trading platform

PayPal ponders stock trading platform

PayPal could be set to take on Robinhood and Square by allowing its American users to trade stocks, according to CNBC.

The payments giant has already held discussions with potential broker-dealer partners and is also considering buying an industry player, says CNBC, citing sources.

The firm recently hired former Ally Invest executive and TradeKing co-founder Rich Hagen as CEO of a new 'Invest at PayPal' division.

On LinkedIn, Hagen says he is "leading PayPal’s efforts to explore opportunities in the consumer investment business".

Any stock trading platform is unlikely to launch before the end of the year, says CNBC.

Earlier this year, PayPal began letting US users buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency.

Related Companies

PayPal

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Responding to Lending Disruption

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Creating the P27 Ecosystem and Layer 2 Services[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Creating the P27 Ecosystem and Layer 2 Services

Trending

Related News
PayPal brings crypto services to the UK
/crypto

PayPal brings crypto services to the UK

Coinbase lets users buy crypto with PayPal
/crypto

Coinbase lets users buy crypto with PayPal

Venmo lets users buy and sell crypto

20 Apr

PayPal to support cryptocurrencies across its consumer and merchant network

21 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. Money.co.uk slams Klarna over BNPL versus credit card claims

  2. Visa pays $150,000 for CryptoPunk NFT

  3. Nubank seeks $55bn valuation in IPO - Reuters

  4. Balance raises $25m for B2B digital checkout platform

  5. Bank of America granted record number of patents

Research
See all reports »
Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre