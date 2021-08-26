Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa Currencycloud

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Currencycloud appoints new COO and CTO

Currencycloud appoints new COO and CTO

Currencycloud, a global platform that enables banks and fintechs to provide foreign exchange services for cross-border payments, has hired a pair of industry veterans to take on the COO and CTO roles.

XE.com CEO Mark Ledsham joins Currencycloud as COO, responsible for scaling the company’s underlying compliance and payment infrastructure as it grows internationally.

Neil Drennan joins from 10X Future Technologies, where he was CTO, and will be responsible for the build and development for Currencycloud’s platform and supporting technology solutions.

Current chief technology and product officer Stuart Baily will shift to chief product officer.

Mike Laven, CEO, Currencycloud, says: “Mark and Neil are top-quality talent and we’re extremely pleased to welcome them aboard. These new roles will allow the business to focus on key areas of development as we aim to continue our ambitious growth plans.”

The firm is beefing up its executive team a month after it agreed to be acquired by Visa for just under $1 billion.

Related Companies

Visa Currencycloud

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Future-proofing Cross-Border Payments in a rapidly evolving world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] The Rise of Hybrid Banking: Combining Physical with Digital[Webinar] The Rise of Hybrid Banking: Combining Physical with Digital

Trending

Related News
Visa to acquire Currencycloud
/payments

Visa to acquire Currencycloud

Visa joins $80m Currencycloud funding round
/payments

Visa joins $80m Currencycloud funding round

Trending

  1. NatWest and Mastercard extend payments app to almost half of UK mobile banking users

  2. Top 25 financial services employers for women: Who is on Forbes’ 2021 list?

  3. Revolut launches earned wage access platform Payday

  4. Visa pays $150,000 for CryptoPunk NFT

  5. CAT clears way for &#163;10bn Mastercard class action

Research
See all reports »
Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre