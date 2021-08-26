Currencycloud appoints new COO and CTO

Currencycloud, a global platform that enables banks and fintechs to provide foreign exchange services for cross-border payments, has hired a pair of industry veterans to take on the COO and CTO roles.

XE.com CEO Mark Ledsham joins Currencycloud as COO, responsible for scaling the company’s underlying compliance and payment infrastructure as it grows internationally.



Neil Drennan joins from 10X Future Technologies, where he was CTO, and will be responsible for the build and development for Currencycloud’s platform and supporting technology solutions.



Current chief technology and product officer Stuart Baily will shift to chief product officer.



Mike Laven, CEO, Currencycloud, says: “Mark and Neil are top-quality talent and we’re extremely pleased to welcome them aboard. These new roles will allow the business to focus on key areas of development as we aim to continue our ambitious growth plans.”



The firm is beefing up its executive team a month after it agreed to be acquired by Visa for just under $1 billion.