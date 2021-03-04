PayPal linked with $500m bid for crypto asset security firm Curv

PayPal is in early-stage talks to buy Curv in a deal that would value the digital asset security firm at up to $500 million, according to media reports.

Earlier this week Israeli outlet Calcalist reported that an unnamed bidder was looking to pay between $200 million and $300 million for Curv. Bloomberg and Coindesk have both since claimed that PayPal is the interested party with a price tag of up to $500 million.



PayPal has not commented but last year it outlined plans to support cryptocurrencies across its consumer and merchant network. The firm has also been linked with a failed effort to buy crypto custody and trading outfit BitGo.



Curv - which raised $23M in Series A funding last year - provides multi-party computation security technology to safely transfer, store and manage any digital asset on any blockchain or DLT.



The company's products are currently in production at global investment firm Franklin Templeton and crypto-native institutions such as eToro and Genesis.

