Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Security Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Hackers steal more than $90m from Liquid crypto exchange

Hackers steal more than $90m from Liquid crypto exchange

Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid says hackers have compromised some of its wallets and stolen more than $90 million.

The firm's operations and technology teams detected unauthorised access to "warm" wallets early Thursday. Warm wallets are based online.

Crooks took over $91 million in crypto assets, of which just over $16 million was frozen thanks to the efforts of other exchanges and the wider community, says Liquid.

Blockchain analytics outfit Elliptic has put the total losses at $97 million. This includes $45 million in Ethereum tokens, "which are being converted into Ether using decentralised exchanges," enabling "the hacker to avoid having these assets frozen".

Liquid is asking customers not to make crypto deposits into their wallets and has halted all crypto withdrawals. Fiat withdrawals and deposits are still available.

Concludes the statement: "Liquid will continue to do everything in its power to mitigate the impact from this incident and restore full service as soon as possible."

This is the second hack at Liquid in less than a year. In November, a malicious actor managed to change DNS records and gained access to document storage infrastructure. However, no funds were stolen.

Earlier this month, Poly Network saw $610 million in crypto stolen, only for the hacker to return the vast majority and receive the offer of a bug bounty.

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Security Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Future-proofing Cross-Border Payments in a rapidly evolving world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights[New Paper] Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Trending

Related News
Hacker behind $610m crypto heist in line for reward for returning assets
/crypto

Hacker behind $610m crypto heist in line for reward for returning assets

Polynetwork says crooks have returned some of $610m hack haul after Twitter plea
/crypto

Polynetwork says crooks have returned some of $610m hack haul after Twitter plea

Crypto trading platform Liquid hacked

18 Nov 2020

Trending

  1. JP Morgan Private Capital and AmEx invest in Plaid

  2. Mastercard swipes left on magnetic stripe cards

  3. NAB, CIBC, Ita&#250; Unibanco and NatWest launch open finance challenge

  4. Facebook&#39;s Marcus demands &#39;fair shot&#39; for Novi payments

  5. Scotiabank on hunt for 100 tech workers in Ottawa and Vancouver

Research
See all reports »
Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership