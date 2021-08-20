Top 25 financial services employers for women: Who is on Forbes’ 2021 list?

Forbes has just released its annual ranking of America’s ‘Best Employers for Women’.
With American women having lost 3.8 million jobs since the pandemic began, scrutiny around gender equity, female representation at executive levels, and misconduct in the workplace is intensifying.
“Though women’s labour force participation rate has edged up slightly to 57.5% from its pandemic-era low of 57.2% in April 2020, it remains well below the 59.2% recorded in February 2020,”, notes Forbes.
To spotlight the companies liked most by female workers, Forbes surveyed 50,000 Americans – including 30,000 women, working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees – and used the findings to generate a ranking.
Here’s who made it onto the 2021 ‘Best Employers for Women’ list from the banking and financial services industry. Notable firms include Paypal, which ranked 47th, and consumer banking newbie, Synchrony Financial, which came in at 256th.
|
|Rank
|Name
|Employees
|Year founded
|1
|9
|Fidelity Investments
|41,329
|1946
|2
|23
|Quicken Loans
|18,000
|1985
|3
|26
|Principal Financial Group
|10,500
|1879
|4
|32
|American Express
|22,700
|1850
|5
|47
|PayPal
|26,500
|1998
|6
|82
|Citigroup
|200,000
|1812
|7
|91
|Huntington National Bank
|15,664
|1866
|8
|118
|Visa
|20,500
|1958
|9
|120
|Raymond James Financial
|14,800
|1962
|10
|149
|JPMorgan Chase
|153,210
|2000
|11
|161
|Edward Jones
|50,000
|1922
|12
|170
|Vanguard
|17,300
|1975
|13
|189
|PNC Financial Services
|51,257
|1845
|14
|193
|City National Bank
|5,300
|1954
|15
|196
|Discover Financial Services
|17,600
|1985
|16
|213
|Nelnet
|6,199
|1996
|17
|224
|Comercia
|7,429
|1849
|18
|229
|Ally Financial
|8,700
|1919
|19
|230
|BMO Harris Bank
|43,360
|1882
|20
|231
|Fidelity National Financial
|23,436
|1847
|21
|233
|Bank of America
|174,660
|1904
|22
|250
|Navy Federal Credit Union
|15,000
|1933
|23
|256
|Synchrony Financial
|16,500
|2003
|24
|260
|TD Bank
|27,000
|1855
|25
|266
|UBS
|71,551
|1862
If you think we missed anyone relevant, add a comment below.