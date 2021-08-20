Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Top 25 financial services employers for women: Who is on Forbes’ 2021 list?

Top 25 financial services employers for women: Who is on Forbes' 2021 list?

Forbes has just released its annual ranking of America’s ‘Best Employers for Women’.

With American women having lost 3.8 million jobs since the pandemic began, scrutiny around gender equity, female representation at executive levels, and misconduct in the workplace is intensifying.

“Though women’s labour force participation rate has edged up slightly to 57.5% from its pandemic-era low of 57.2% in April 2020, it remains well below the 59.2% recorded in February 2020,”, notes Forbes.

To spotlight the companies liked most by female workers, Forbes surveyed 50,000 Americans – including 30,000 women, working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees – and used the findings to generate a ranking.

Here’s who made it onto the 2021 ‘Best Employers for Women’ list from the banking and financial services industry. Notable firms include Paypal, which ranked 47th, and consumer banking newbie, Synchrony Financial, which came in at 256th.

  Rank Name Employees Year founded
1 9 Fidelity Investments 41,329 1946
2 23 Quicken Loans 18,000 1985
3 26 Principal Financial Group 10,500 1879
4 32 American Express 22,700 1850
5 47 PayPal 26,500 1998
6 82 Citigroup 200,000 1812
7 91 Huntington National Bank 15,664 1866
8 118 Visa 20,500 1958
9 120 Raymond James Financial 14,800 1962
10 149 JPMorgan Chase 153,210 2000
11 161 Edward Jones 50,000 1922
12 170 Vanguard 17,300 1975
13 189 PNC Financial Services 51,257 1845
14 193 City National Bank 5,300 1954
15 196 Discover Financial Services 17,600 1985
16 213 Nelnet 6,199 1996
17 224 Comercia 7,429 1849
18 229 Ally Financial 8,700 1919
19 230 BMO Harris Bank 43,360 1882
20 231 Fidelity National Financial  23,436 1847
21 233 Bank of America 174,660 1904
22 250 Navy Federal Credit Union  15,000 1933
23 256 Synchrony Financial 16,500 2003
24 260 TD Bank 27,000 1855
25 266 UBS 71,551 1862

 

Check out the full list on Forbes here. If you think we missed anyone relevant, add a comment below.

