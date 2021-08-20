Top 25 financial services employers for women: Who is on Forbes’ 2021 list?

Forbes has just released its annual ranking of America’s ‘Best Employers for Women’.

With American women having lost 3.8 million jobs since the pandemic began, scrutiny around gender equity, female representation at executive levels, and misconduct in the workplace is intensifying.

“Though women’s labour force participation rate has edged up slightly to 57.5% from its pandemic-era low of 57.2% in April 2020, it remains well below the 59.2% recorded in February 2020,”, notes Forbes.

To spotlight the companies liked most by female workers, Forbes surveyed 50,000 Americans – including 30,000 women, working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees – and used the findings to generate a ranking.

Here’s who made it onto the 2021 ‘Best Employers for Women’ list from the banking and financial services industry. Notable firms include Paypal, which ranked 47th, and consumer banking newbie, Synchrony Financial, which came in at 256th.

Rank Name Employees Year founded 1 9 Fidelity Investments 41,329 1946 2 23 Quicken Loans 18,000 1985 3 26 Principal Financial Group 10,500 1879 4 32 American Express 22,700 1850 5 47 PayPal 26,500 1998 6 82 Citigroup 200,000 1812 7 91 Huntington National Bank 15,664 1866 8 118 Visa 20,500 1958 9 120 Raymond James Financial 14,800 1962 10 149 JPMorgan Chase 153,210 2000 11 161 Edward Jones 50,000 1922 12 170 Vanguard 17,300 1975 13 189 PNC Financial Services 51,257 1845 14 193 City National Bank 5,300 1954 15 196 Discover Financial Services 17,600 1985 16 213 Nelnet 6,199 1996 17 224 Comercia 7,429 1849 18 229 Ally Financial 8,700 1919 19 230 BMO Harris Bank 43,360 1882 20 231 Fidelity National Financial 23,436 1847 21 233 Bank of America 174,660 1904 22 250 Navy Federal Credit Union 15,000 1933 23 256 Synchrony Financial 16,500 2003 24 260 TD Bank 27,000 1855 25 266 UBS 71,551 1862

Check out the full list on Forbes here. If you think we missed anyone relevant, add a comment below.