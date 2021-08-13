Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Splashup bags $150,000 Safe Note from CBA&#39;s x15ventures pitch day

Splashup bags $150,000 Safe Note from CBA's x15ventures pitch day

Aussie ecommerce startup Splashup has emerged as the winner of Commonwealth Bank's X15ventures annual startup pitch event, bagging a commitment from the venture scaling entity to buy $150,000 worth of shares in a future pricing round.

This year, Xccelerate21 asked founders to reimagine how customers shop, pay and are rewarded throughout their retail experience.

More than 80 entrepreneurs applied to take part in the programme - all done virtually due to Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions. From there, only 10 were invited to the Community Day, which concluded with five selected to pitch to a stellar panel of judges.

Splashup co-founder Nathalie Rafeh, explains the startup's winning proposition: "Splashup's proposition is to integrate with ecommerce websites and be a product discovery experience on-top; helping shoppers nudge their specific results until they find the one they love, like finding a 'similar dress but with a different cut' or a 'similar top but on sale'."

x15ventures head of portfolio, Yish Koh, says: “The retail sector in Australia is poised to become one of the largest beneficiaries of digital disruption, yet when searching online we’re overwhelmed by choice and comparison is so difficult. At x15, we’re focussed on accelerating the pace of change, and through our Xccelerate21 program, we’re able to open our doors to earlier stage startups and entrepreneurs, help test and evolve their thinking, and reimagine the store of the future.”

Previous showcase winners include small business outfit givvable, which picked up a $300,000 investment from CBA and Microsoft, and OwnHome, which last month raised $3.6 million for its rent-to-buy product.

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The Rise of Hybrid Banking: Combining Physical with Digital

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] The Rise of Hybrid Banking: Combining Physical with Digital[Webinar] The Rise of Hybrid Banking: Combining Physical with Digital

Trending

Related News
Australian rent-to-own startup OwnHome raises $3.6 million
/startups

Australian rent-to-own startup OwnHome raises $3.6 million

CBA's x15 rolls out 'venture-in-a-box' platform
/startups

CBA's x15 rolls out 'venture-in-a-box' platform

CommBank's x15ventures takes minority stake in bill pay startup Payable

12 Apr

CBA’s venture building entity, x15ventures, throws support behind OwnHome

27 Nov 2020

Start-up givvable wins backing from CBA and Microsoft

24 Jul 2020

Trending

  1. HSBC to issue accessible vertical cards

  2. Scotiabank converts credit card repayments into BNPL instalment plans

  3. JPMorgan Chase unveils request for pay service

  4. LSE blames corrupted server for &quot;unacceptable&quot; Eikon outages

  5. Binance US chief Brooks quits after four months

Research
See all reports »
SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights