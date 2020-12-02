Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BlockFi

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Start ups Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BlockFi opens waiting list for bitcoin rewards credit card

BlockFi opens waiting list for bitcoin rewards credit card

Cryptocurrency startup BlockFi is to release a credit card that rewards users for shopping by paying a bitcoin cashback bonus.

Card users will receive a 1.5% cashback for every transaction made through the card, which will then be converted to bitcoin and placed into a BlockFi account in a regular monthly cycle.

For status-seeking crypto-geeks, the metal card features the bitcoin symbol printed prominently on the surface.

Available for an annual fee of $200, BlockFi is offering a signup bonus of $250 in bitcoin after spending $3,000 or more on the card within the first three months.

Developed in concert with Visa, Evolve Bank and Deserve, BlockFi has opened a waiting list for the new card, which will be formally launched in the US in Spring.

Related Companies

BlockFi

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Start ups Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Annual Payments Survey Report 2020] Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Re-imagining Risk Modelling, Register Now!, Re-imagining Risk Modelling, Register Now!, Re-imaginingRe-imagining Risk Modelling, Register Now!

Trending

Related News
Ziglu raises £6 million on Seedrs
/crypto

Ziglu raises £6 million on Seedrs

PayPal to support cryptocurrencies across its consumer and merchant network
/crypto

PayPal to support cryptocurrencies across its consumer and merchant network

Trending

  1. Revolut launches Web app

  2. ECB warns the future of money is at stake as Facebook preps January crypto launch

  3. Sopra Steria to take multi-million euro hit on ransomware attack

  4. ABN Amro to cut 2800 jobs; sell headquarter offices

  5. TransferWise wins restricted banking licence in Australia

Research
See all papers »
Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem

The Future of Payments 2020

The Future of Payments 2020