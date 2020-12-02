BlockFi opens waiting list for bitcoin rewards credit card

Cryptocurrency startup BlockFi is to release a credit card that rewards users for shopping by paying a bitcoin cashback bonus.

Card users will receive a 1.5% cashback for every transaction made through the card, which will then be converted to bitcoin and placed into a BlockFi account in a regular monthly cycle.



For status-seeking crypto-geeks, the metal card features the bitcoin symbol printed prominently on the surface.



Available for an annual fee of $200, BlockFi is offering a signup bonus of $250 in bitcoin after spending $3,000 or more on the card within the first three months.



Developed in concert with Visa, Evolve Bank and Deserve, BlockFi has opened a waiting list for the new card, which will be formally launched in the US in Spring.