Turnkey platform for digital asset investing Aspen Digital raises $8.8 million

Aspen Digital, a digital asset investment platform designed to remove the pain points for crypto-inspired institutional investors, has secured $8.8 million in pre-A funding.

The financing round was led by anchor investors RIT Capital Partners and Liberty City Ventures. Other investors include Cherubic Ventures, Token Bay Capital, Somerley Capital, and Chatchaval Jiaravanon & Chaval Jiaravanon. Aspen Digital is co-incubated by Everest Ventures Group (EVG) and TT Bond Partners (TTB), a group of blockchain experts and finance veterans.



Apsen Digital offers a one-click platform for traditional investors who are new to digital assets - eliminating the time-consuming process of picking suitable exchanges and wallets, resolving tricky compliance procedures and tracking of portfolios across multiple platforms.



The firm also provides client portfolio reporting, risk management, market insights, and custody services.



The new funds will be deployed to expand the core team and establish new offices in major financial hubs, says co-founder and CEO Yang He. In addition to its current Hong Kong office, a second headquarter in London will be added later this year to serve clients in Europe and the Middle East. The company also plans to establish a Singapore office to target the Southeast Asia market.