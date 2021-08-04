Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Aspen Digital

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Start ups Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Turnkey platform for digital asset investing Aspen Digital raises $8.8 million

Turnkey platform for digital asset investing Aspen Digital raises $8.8 million

Aspen Digital, a digital asset investment platform designed to remove the pain points for crypto-inspired institutional investors, has secured $8.8 million in pre-A funding.

The financing round was led by anchor investors RIT Capital Partners and Liberty City Ventures. Other investors include Cherubic Ventures, Token Bay Capital, Somerley Capital, and Chatchaval Jiaravanon & Chaval Jiaravanon. Aspen Digital is co-incubated by Everest Ventures Group (EVG) and TT Bond Partners (TTB), a group of blockchain experts and finance veterans.

Apsen Digital offers a one-click platform for traditional investors who are new to digital assets - eliminating the time-consuming process of picking suitable exchanges and wallets, resolving tricky compliance procedures and tracking of portfolios across multiple platforms.

The firm also provides client portfolio reporting, risk management, market insights, and custody services.

The new funds will be deployed to expand the core team and establish new offices in major financial hubs, says co-founder and CEO Yang He. In addition to its current Hong Kong office, a second headquarter in London will be added later this year to serve clients in Europe and the Middle East. The company also plans to establish a Singapore office to target the Southeast Asia market.

Related Companies

Aspen Digital

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Start ups Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] The work ahead in Banking & Financial Services: The Digital Road to Financial Wellness

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Architecting Cloud Solutions for an Intuitive Payments Experience[Webinar] Architecting Cloud Solutions for an Intuitive Payments Experience

Trending

Related News
TP Icap to launch wholesale trading platform for cryptoassets
/crypto

TP Icap to launch wholesale trading platform for cryptoassets

Standard Chartered and BC Group plan European digital asset trading platform
/crypto

Standard Chartered and BC Group plan European digital asset trading platform

Talos raises $40 million to build out institutional-grade crypto trading platform

27 May

Cryptocurrency’s complex quest toward building institutional infrastructure

25 Mar

Goldman Sachs to re-open crypto desk as institutional demand surges

08 Mar

Investors to increase allocation to crypto assets

22 Sep 2020

Trending

  1. Monzo warns over going concern status as losses mount; FCA investigates AML controls

  2. Visa rolls out BNPL APIs for clients

  3. SAP jumps aboard IBM Cloud for Financial Services.

  4. HSBC to reduce real estate by 20%; introduces mindfulness sessions for stressed out home workers

  5. Starling flies high in account switching race

Research
See all reports »
From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

Responding to Lending Disruption

Responding to Lending Disruption

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation