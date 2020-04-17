Snoop app launches a month ahead of schedule

Founded by former Virgin Money chief Jayne-Anne Gadhia, smart money app Snoop has brought forward its launch to help consumers and households better manage their finance through the Coronavirus lockdown period.

Snoop uses Open Banking technology to connect to a customer’s bank accounts and credit cards and through a mix of artificial and human intelligence delivers data-driven, personalised insights to help consumers make the most of their money.



The early launch follows a successful Beta trial with over 5000 users.



Says Gadhia: “As we watched both the economic and social consequences of the lockdown unfold, we asked our small army of beta customers, ‘what else can Snoop do to help?’. They not only shared with us smart ways to save money - but also clever ways to home-school and entertain the kids, tips for working from home, and smart solutions to help the local community. All of this clever content from our community can now be found in the app, tailored to those it can help the most."



While the middle of a lockdown may not seem the ideal time to launch a new business, Gadhia remains bullish: “The coronavirus pandemic has been a gamechanger for everyone. We know money is going to be tight for many in the months to come and so we’ve worked flat out to get to market as soon as humanly possible."



Snoop is backed by Havisham Asstes and Salesforce Ventures, the VC arm of the ERP firm which Gadhia joined following her departure from Virgin Money.