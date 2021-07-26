Barclaycard rolls out cashback programme

Barclaycard has teamed up with Visa to give UK shoppers automatic cashback when spending on credit cards at a host of high street and digital retailers.

Customers that sign up online will get personalised offers towards their favourite brands, based on their previous shopping habits, when spending on their Barclaycard Visa credit card.



They can earn up to 15% cashback when making purchases at a variety of retailers including Uber Eats, Costa and Holiday Inn Express.



Cardholders can also have their cashback redeemed back to their Barclaycard, trade up for an e-voucher, or donate to a chosen charity.



José Carvalho, head, unsecured lending, Barclaycard, says: "We have designed the rewards programme to provide tailored offers based on where our customers like to shop and most often, while also ensuring signing up is as seamless as possible with easy access to the rewards."

