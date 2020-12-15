Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Covid-19 Wholesale banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Barclaycard ships mobile app for on-the-spot issue of virtual corporate cards

Barclaycard ships mobile app for on-the-spot issue of virtual corporate cards

Barclaycard has launched a new online platform for companies to issue virtual corporate cards and manage spending through a mobile app.

The new offering - Barclaycard Precisionpay Go - enables employees to create their own cards or request cards to be issued to them via their mobile phone.Designed for a new era of remote working, staff can use the cards to make business payments instantly, without needing to go into the office or be at their desk.

The cards can be issued for just the amount required, and for a specified period of time, while spend controls can be added to manage user activity on a daily basis.

Marc Pettican, president, Barclaycard Payments, says: “As the world becomes more digital, so too must payment processes. The pandemic has reinvented the way businesses operate, with remote working now the norm for millions of staff across the UK. Yet, many firms still use outdated systems that rely on paper-based reimbursement which is hugely time-consuming and often frustrating to use too.”

Precisionpay Go supports GBP, USD and EUR currencies, and is exclusively available with Visa. Currently, virtual cards generated through Precisionpay Go can be used on e-commerce transactions only, with approval dependent on financial circumstances and borrowing history.

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Covid-19 Wholesale banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Unlocking the Value of Data in Wealth Management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020, [New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020[New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020

Trending

Related News
Barclaycard bids to redefine supply chain payments for businesses
/payments

Barclaycard bids to redefine supply chain payments for businesses

Barclaycard adopts SCA-busting fraud module from Kount
/security

Barclaycard adopts SCA-busting fraud module from Kount

Barclaycard Commercial Payments hub aims to smooth procurement process

03 Oct 2019

Barclaycard opens up to Alipay

14 Mar 2019

Barclaycard partners with SAP to simplify corporate payments

15 Feb 2019

Revolut slashes fraud with disposable virtual cards

26 Jul 2018

Trending

  1. TransferWise to make 750 hires

  2. Bank of England warns of Brexit payment disruption

  3. Stripe plots Asian expansion

  4. Former Uber Money head launches Synctera to connect community banks and fintechs

  5. UK Supreme Court paves the way for &#163;14 billion Mastercard class action

Research
See all papers »
Managing Compliance and Growth

Managing Compliance and Growth

Automation, Resiliency and Agility: Key Drivers of Cloud Adoption and Strategy

Automation, Resiliency and Agility: Key Drivers of Cloud Adoption and Strategy

The Future of Core Banking 2020

The Future of Core Banking 2020