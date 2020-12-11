Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Related Companies

Square

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce Marketing Mobile & online banking
Cash App gets its own clothing line

Cash App gets its own clothing line

Square has stepped up its efforts to turn the Cash App into a lifestyle brand, unveiling its own brightly coloured clothing line.

The Cash by Cash App range features T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts, with 'Cosmic' and 'Stock Camo' collections.

Designed inhouse by the company's Brand Studio, the clothes are for sale until the end of February on cashbycashapp.com where visitors can see dancing 3D models showcasing the range.

An oversized logo tee declaring 'Cash by Cash App' will set buyers back $20, although purchases made with the app secure a 25% discount. Most items are already low on stock.


Whether the apparel line is a long term strategy is unknown, but according to the Wall Street Journal, Mizuho’s Dan Dolev thinks it might be a test for a "closed-loop e-commerce checkout button".

The Cash App has been battling Venmo for the affections of young Americans, with both making their way into everyday conversation - and song lyrics - as verbs.

Iggy Azalea and Meek Mill are among the hip-hop artists to namecheck the Cash App, while Venmo has found its way into songs by Lil Wayne and Chance the Rapper, according to Genius.

One artist unlikely to be shouting out the Cash App or wearing one of its hoodies is Azealia Banks, who in 2016 threatened a hex on Jack Dorsey, claiming he has reneged on a deal to promote her mixtape in exchange for her pimping of the app.

