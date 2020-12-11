Cash App gets its own clothing line

Square has stepped up its efforts to turn the Cash App into a lifestyle brand, unveiling its own brightly coloured clothing line.

The Cash by Cash App range features T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts, with 'Cosmic' and 'Stock Camo' collections.



Designed inhouse by the company's Brand Studio, the clothes are for sale until the end of February on cashbycashapp.com where visitors can see dancing 3D models showcasing the range.



An oversized logo tee declaring 'Cash by Cash App' will set buyers back $20, although purchases made with the app secure a 25% discount. Most items are already low on stock.