Capital One leads $15m Lightico raise

Lightico, a startup that helps firms - including banks - collect forms, signatures, documents and payments from customers digitally, has raised $15 million in a follow-on Series B round led by Capital One Ventures.

The raise, which brings the Series B total to $27 million, was joined by Poalim Capital Markets as well as previous investors lool Ventures, Crescendo Venture Partners and Mangrove Capital Partners.



Lightico’s Digital Completion Cloud allows companies to gather eSignatures, collect documents, perform ID&V, accept payment and more in an app-free, secure manner through a collaboration window opened on the browser of the customer’s smartphone.



Capital One is among the financial services firms using the technology to digitise its customer-facing interactions.



Adam Boutin, partner, Capital One Ventures, says: "Traditional eSign and eContracting solutions weren’t built for the millions of B2C, consumer-focused interactions that happen every day. Today, companies need to offer start-to-finish journeys that match consumer expectations, allowing them to complete everything from auto loans to insurance claims with just a few clicks on their phone.



"Our investment in Lightico is a result of the demonstrated value of the company’s platform, the rapidly accelerating adoption of Lightico’s Digital Completion Cloud, and its enormous market potential."

