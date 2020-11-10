Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Lightico raises $13m

Lightico, a startup that helps firms - including banks - collect things like forms, signatures, documents and payments from customers digitally, has raised $12.6 million in a funding round led by Oxx, with participation from Capital One Ventures and Harmony Partners.

Lightico has built a host of 'micro apps' that helps firms instantly collect information that they need from their customers' mobile phones, whether the customer is interacting through a call centre, website, mobile app or at an instore point of sale.

The startup already works with several major banks to help customers open accounts, secure loans and make payments digitally while meeting compliance standards.

The firm says the new financing will be used to grow its customer base at a time of unprecedented demand for digitalisation in a Covid-19 world.

“The hardships of the past several months have challenged us all but they have also been an incredible catalyst for digital transformation across industries,” says Zviki Ben Ishay, CEO, Lightico. “This investment isn’t just fuel for continued growth, but a strong vote of confidence in Lightico’s mobile-first platform and model that thrived during a challenging first half of 2020."

Related News
Lightico raises $14.5m to take on DocuSign
/startups

Lightico raises $14.5m to take on DocuSign

