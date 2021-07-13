Quantexa eyes acquisition opportunities on $153 million fund raise

Financial crime fighting platform Quantexa has has raised $153M in Series D funding from Warburg Pincus and a group of blue-chip investors.

Existing investors participating were Dawn Capital, AlbionVC, Evolution Equity Partners, HSBC, ABN AMRO Ventures and British Patient Capital, each of whom contributed to a $64.7 million Series C round in July last year.



Using advancements in Big Data and AI, Quantexa’s platform uncovers hidden risk by providing a contextual view of internal and external data, which can be interrogated in a single place to solve major challenges across financial crime, customer intelligence, credit risk, and fraud.



The firm's client roster includes seven of the top 10 UK and Australian banks and six of the top 14 financial institutions in North America, with flagship customers such as HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank.



The company says the new financing round will be deployed to push into new vertical industries such as the public sector, develop more platform applications across financial services and provide a war chest for future acquisitions.