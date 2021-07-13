Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/financial crime

News and resources on financial crime, including fraud, scams, Anti Money Laundering and Know Your Customer.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Quantexa

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Findex Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Quantexa eyes acquisition opportunities on $153 million fund raise

Quantexa eyes acquisition opportunities on $153 million fund raise

Financial crime fighting platform Quantexa has has raised $153M in Series D funding from Warburg Pincus and a group of blue-chip investors.

Existing investors participating were Dawn Capital, AlbionVC, Evolution Equity Partners, HSBC, ABN AMRO Ventures and British Patient Capital, each of whom contributed to a $64.7 million Series C round in July last year.

Using advancements in Big Data and AI, Quantexa’s platform uncovers hidden risk by providing a contextual view of internal and external data, which can be interrogated in a single place to solve major challenges across financial crime, customer intelligence, credit risk, and fraud.

The firm's client roster includes seven of the top 10 UK and Australian banks and six of the top 14 financial institutions in North America, with flagship customers such as HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank.

The company says the new financing round will be deployed to push into new vertical industries such as the public sector, develop more platform applications across financial services and provide a war chest for future acquisitions.

Related Companies

Quantexa

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Findex Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Survey Report] Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services[New Survey Report] Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Trending

Related News
HSBC and ABN Amro Ventures join $64.7 million round in Quantexa
/security

HSBC and ABN Amro Ventures join $64.7 million round in Quantexa

HSBC joins $20m funding round for financial crime specialist Quantexa

HSBC joins $20m funding round for financial crime specialist Quantexa

Trending

  1. Charles Schwab faces $200m hit over SEC robo advisor investigation

  2. Google plans fintech move in Japan

  3. Wise completes largest direct listing in UK history at &#163;8bn

  4. AmEx brings digital receipts to Amazon purchases

  5. Over half the world’s population will use mobile wallets by 2025, says Boku study

Research
See all reports »
Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud