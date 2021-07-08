Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Circle plans $4.5bn listing

Circle plans $4.5bn listing

Global fintech firm Circle has announced plans to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal that values the company at $4.5bn.

The transaction, which involves a merger with SPAC Concord Acquisition Corp, is set to raise $691m in proceeds, according to Circle.

The planned listing comes weeks after Circle secured $415m in fiunding from a number of institutional investors including Marshall Wace and Fidelity Management & Research. 

Once the deal closes, sometime in Q4 of 2021, Circle will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. 

Circle launched in 2013 as a peer to peer payment network and has subsequently gone on to launch a crypto exchange (Poloniex), a payments service (Circle Pay) and an investment app.

However, most of its focus is now on its USD Coin, which launched in 2018 as a way to convernt US dollars into blockchain tokens and digital currency.

The stablecoin has become the world's fastest growing dollar digital currency, now standing at $22 billion in circulation.

 

