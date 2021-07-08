Circle plans $4.5bn listing

Global fintech firm Circle has announced plans to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal that values the company at $4.5bn.

The transaction, which involves a merger with SPAC Concord Acquisition Corp, is set to raise $691m in proceeds, according to Circle.

The planned listing comes weeks after Circle secured $415m in fiunding from a number of institutional investors including Marshall Wace and Fidelity Management & Research.

Once the deal closes, sometime in Q4 of 2021, Circle will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Circle launched in 2013 as a peer to peer payment network and has subsequently gone on to launch a crypto exchange (Poloniex), a payments service (Circle Pay) and an investment app.

However, most of its focus is now on its USD Coin, which launched in 2018 as a way to convernt US dollars into blockchain tokens and digital currency.

The stablecoin has become the world's fastest growing dollar digital currency, now standing at $22 billion in circulation.