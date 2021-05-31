Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Circle

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Financial inclusion Payments

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Circle raises $440m

Circle raises $440m

Fintech outfit Circle has raised $440 million in financing as it seeks to capitalise on the success of the fast-growing USDC stablecoin.

Fidelity Management and Research Company, Marshall Wace, Willett Advisors, Intersection Fintech Ventures, Atlas Merchant Capital, Digital Currency Group, FTX, Breyer Capital, Valor Capital Group, and Pillar VC all joined the round.

An early player in the crypto space, Circle at one point had an exchange called Poloniex, a Circle Pay app and an investing app.

However, these have all been shed as the firm honed in on the USD Coin, which launched in 2018, making it easy to convert US dollars into tokens that can then be moved over public blockchains.

The stablecoin has become the world's fastest growing dollar digital currency, now standing at $22 billion in circulation. USDC has grown by 436% in 2021 alone, and over 28,000% over the past 12 months.

Jeremy Allaire, CEO, Circle, says: "As a company, Circle has remained committed to our mission of raising global economic prosperity through the power of digital currency, blockchains and breakthroughs in programmable money.

"The sustained global demand for our services powering the growth of USDC, as the most trusted and well regulated dollar digital currency, signals that we are one step closer to achieving our mission.

"With powerful backers who are committed to our mission and vision, we will redouble our efforts to expand into new markets, continue driving fundamental technology innovation and grow our team."

Related Companies

Circle

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Financial inclusion Payments

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar On-Demand] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar On-Demand] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking[Webinar On-Demand] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking

Trending

Related News
Circle launches platform to let NFT marketplaces accept credit card payments
/crypto

Circle launches platform to let NFT marketplaces accept credit card payments

Visa conducts first settlement transaction in USD Coin
/crypto

Visa conducts first settlement transaction in USD Coin

Circle sells crypto investing app to Voyager

12 Feb 2020

Circle launches stablecoin

26 Sep 2018

Trending

  1. Barclays recruits Lucy Demery for fintech investment role

  2. Revolut adds invoices to Business account

  3. Tandem CEO Knox leaves

  4. Klarna locates new tech hub in Madrid

  5. Google Cloud launches market data sharing service

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative