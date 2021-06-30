Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Caary

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Canadian credit and payments platform for SMEs raises funds

Canadian credit and payments platform for SMEs raises funds

Caary Capital, a Toronto-based fintech targeting SMEs, has raised C$4.1 million in a latte-seed equity round.

Around 150 investors participated in the oversubscribed crowdfund for Caary and its digital credit and payments platform for SMEs in Canada.

The startup plans to launch its full platform in beta over the summer, offering same-day Mastercard credit card approval, no personal guarantee requirements, and near-instant virtual issuance.

Caary says it has developed a model for assessing and offering credit to SMEs based on cash-flow and assets as opposed to credit history.

The company will use the funding to expand the product suite, add functionality, support the go-to-market strategy, and build internal capacity to onboard and support new customers.

John MacKinlay, CEO, Caary, says: "In Canada alone there are more than 1.2 million SMEs and yet it’s rare for them to have corporate credit cards. Employees and founders are putting large sums on their personal credit cards, which exposes them to personal liability, among other risks, and creates enormous time burden and inefficiencies when it comes to month-end reconciliation.

"This isn’t by choice - it’s currently extremely difficult for SMEs in Canada to get corporate credit. But, it doesn’t have to be that way."

Related Companies

Caary

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Beyond 2021 – Why infinite reinvention is key to digital transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Strategising retail payments towards a regulated, instant, and interoperable future[Webinar] Strategising retail payments towards a regulated, instant, and interoperable future

Trending

Trending

  1. Big banks back Swift&#39;s new platform and ISO 20022 roadmap

  2. Anti-money laundering expert convicted of money laundering

  3. Visa to acquire Tink for €1.8 billion

  4. BIS backs CBDCs to win out against bitcoin, stablecoins and Big Tech

  5. Mastercard invests in card tech startup Deserve

Research
See all reports »
Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud