Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Neon

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Neon scores record crowdfunding investment

Neon scores record crowdfunding investment

Swiss fintech neon has raised five million CHF (£3.9 million) in a crowd investing drive that lasted less than an hour.

More than 1700 investors invested within one hour on Monday and will now receive shares in neon in the form of tokenised participation certificates (non-voting shares).

The event comes weeks after neon raised seven million CHF from pre-existing investors in a conventional funding round.

Neon offers basic bank accounts managed by banking partner Hypothekarbank Lenzburg, with baked-in deposit protection of up to 100,000 CHF per customer.

The company - which has around 70,000 customers - recently expanded its range to include neon green, a sustainable account for the Swiss market.

Related Companies

Neon

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Payments 2021

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Making change happen: Dynamics of leadership[Webinar] Making change happen: Dynamics of leadership

Trending

Related News
Swiss fintech neon raises seven million CHF
/startups

Swiss fintech neon raises seven million CHF

Swiss challenger neon opens green bank account
/sustainable

Swiss challenger neon opens green bank account

Trending

  1. Big banks back Swift&#39;s new platform and ISO 20022 roadmap

  2. Anti-money laundering expert convicted of money laundering

  3. Visa to acquire Tink for €1.8 billion

  4. BIS backs CBDCs to win out against bitcoin, stablecoins and Big Tech

  5. Mastercard invests in card tech startup Deserve

Research
See all reports »
Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud