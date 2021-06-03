Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Neon

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Swiss fintech neon raises seven million CHF

Swiss fintech neon raises seven million CHF

Swiss fintech neon has raised seven million CHF (£5.5M) from pre-existing investors and kicked off a crowdfunding round for customers.

Investors in the round include the TX Group, BackBone Ventures, QoQa Services SA, the Helvetia Venture Fund, the Schwyzer Kantonalbank’s innovation foundation, as well as private backers.

With 70,000 customers already on board, neon is launching equity crowdinvesting with tokenised non-voting shares which will be held in a personal wallet. The Swiss digital asset specialist Sygnum Bank is acting as the tokenisation partner.

Yves Collet, neon’s CFO, says: "We can sense just how committed our users are to neon, so we’ve reserved an additional 1.5 million CHF for direct investments, after the financing round."

Neon offers basic bank accounts managed by banking partner Hypothekarbank Lenzburg, with baked-in deposit protection of up to 100,000 CHF per customer. The company recently expanded its range to include neon green, a sustainable account for the Swiss market.

Related Companies

Neon

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Promoting Real-Time Payments to remain competitive in Global Markets[Webinar] Promoting Real-Time Payments to remain competitive in Global Markets

Trending

Related News
Swiss challenger neon opens green bank account
/sustainable

Swiss challenger neon opens green bank account

Helvetia and neon join forces for mobile bancassurance
/startups

Helvetia and neon join forces for mobile bancassurance

Trending

  1. Mir breaks Visa-Mastercard duopoly in Russia

  2. Google Cloud launches market data sharing service

  3. Curve breaks records with largest ever equity raise of &#163;9.9m on Crowdcube

  4. Klarna app bug logged people into other users&#39; accounts

  5. Americans trust banks over fintechs and Big Tech with personal data

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud