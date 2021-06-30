QR code-based payment acceptance app for SMEs launches

A new QR-code payment and invoicing app, called tomato pay, has launched in the UK, targeting small businesses and sole traders.

The free-to-download app charges firms a penny on transactions of up to £10, 10 pence for payments of up to £100 and 0.1% for payments over £100.



There are no card minimum fees, or chargebacks, alongside easy refunds and confirmation of all transactions for both customer and business.



In a survey of 2007 Brits commissioned by tomato pay, 35% say they now decide where they shop based on whether or not the place accepts non-cash payments and one in five would be put off from using a small business if they could only pay in cash.



Nicholas Heller, CEO, tomato pay, says: “tomato pay is an app designed specifically to support small business owners and remove the headache of finances - starting by ensuring that more of a payment goes to the business and not their payment providers.”



