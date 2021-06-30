Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
QR code-based payment acceptance app for SMEs launches

A new QR-code payment and invoicing app, called tomato pay, has launched in the UK, targeting small businesses and sole traders.

The free-to-download app charges firms a penny on transactions of up to £10, 10 pence for payments of up to £100 and 0.1% for payments over £100.

There are no card minimum fees, or chargebacks, alongside easy refunds and confirmation of all transactions for both customer and business.

In a survey of 2007 Brits commissioned by tomato pay, 35% say they now decide where they shop based on whether or not the place accepts non-cash payments and one in five would be put off from using a small business if they could only pay in cash.

Nicholas Heller, CEO, tomato pay, says: “tomato pay is an app designed specifically to support small business owners and remove the headache of finances - starting by ensuring that more of a payment goes to the business and not their payment providers.”

