News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
VTB and Visa test &#39;pay-by-glance&#39;

VTB and Visa test 'pay-by-glance'

Russia's VTB is working with Visa and a local fintech to let restaurant customers make payments by looking at a camera.

The bank is working with O.Vision, which is a member of its corporate accelerator on the system, which is being tested at the KiO Kitech network of outlets in St Petersburg.

To pay with their face, customers first need to install the O.Vision mobile app, register their phone number, save their facial biometrics and link a payment card. Then, they look into the camera at the restaurant payment terminal.

VTB says the O.Vision identification algorithm is tested on a biometric registration database of more than a million people, and identifies a customer's face and makes a payment decision within a second.

To encourage take up, customers who pay with a glance on a Visa card in the first four months after the service's launch get a 20% discount.

Yulia Kopytova, VTB , says: "New solutions allow trade and service enterprises not only to improve the user experience, but also to provide additional opportunities for the development of their own ecosystem in future."

