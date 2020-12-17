Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

VTB Bank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
VTB issues bank guarantee through Masterchain blockchain platform

VTB issues bank guarantee through Masterchain blockchain platform

VTB has become the first bank in Russia to issue a digital bank guarantee for commercial operation using the Masterchain blockchain platform.

A guarantee for the fulfilment of payment obligations in the amount of 392 million rubles ($5 million) was issued in favour of Russian firm MTS. The transaction was carried out in real time, with VTB issuing a digital guarantee signed with a reinforced qualified signature, which MTS accepted, sending a corresponding notification to the bank.

Masterchain is a blockchain platform developed by the Russian central bank with market participants and the Fintech Association.

Vadim Kulik, deputy president and chairman of the VTB management board, says: "We are the first in Russia to bring our technological systems into compliance with the requirements of the Masterchain blockchain platform and launched the industrial issuance of electronic bank guarantees.

"This allows you to speed up the process of obtaining guarantees by the beneficiary and reduce the paper document flow. In addition, the placement of data in a distributed register eliminates the risks of fraud with bank guarantees."

Related Companies

VTB Bank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Trust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[White Paper] Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux, [White Paper] Paving the[White Paper] Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Trending

Related News
Russia's VTB Bank launches 'robot factory'
/retail

Russia's VTB Bank launches 'robot factory'

VTB Bank and Rostelcom create Big Data joint venture company
/retail

VTB Bank and Rostelcom create Big Data joint venture company

Trending

  1. Bank of England warns of Brexit payment disruption

  2. Stripe plots Asian expansion

  3. UK Supreme Court paves the way for &#163;14 billion Mastercard class action

  4. Deutsche Bank gets better engineer job applicants after Google tie-up

  5. Lloyds to licence invoice financing technology from Satago

Research
See all papers »
Managing Compliance and Growth

Managing Compliance and Growth

Automation, Resiliency and Agility: Key Drivers of Cloud Adoption and Strategy

Automation, Resiliency and Agility: Key Drivers of Cloud Adoption and Strategy

The Future of Core Banking 2020

The Future of Core Banking 2020