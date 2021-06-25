Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PayPal Stripe Revolut Remitly Grab

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Stripe and Grab execs join Southeast Asian fintech angel investor network

Stripe and Grab execs join Southeast Asian fintech angel investor network

Senior executives from a host of fintech giants - including PayPal, Stripe and Grab - have banded together to launch an angel investment network that will look to put money into early-stage startups in Southeast Asia.

Brought together by Saison Capital and Finantier, the Fintech Angel Operators network will make investments and bring their extensive on-the-ground expertise to fintech startups in the region.

The network will operate with a cohort-based syndicate structure and will include up to 100 fintech founders, executives and operators in its first batch. Capital from the network will be deployed collectively by investors interested in the deal via a standard angel investment structure.

Meanwhile, firms in specific areas, such as lending and payments, will get access to capital from a curated group of specialist operators.

Among the angels onboard are executives from Grab Financial, Wise, PayPal, Stripe, Revolut and Remitly.

Sagar Gupta, startup ecosystem lead, Stripe, says: "The venture capital ecosystem in Southeast Asia has developed at a rapid pace over the last few years. Yet, it’s rare to have a collection of angels that focus on operational value-add within a particular industry vertical.

"I’m super excited to see the impact of the Fintech Angel Operators in the region to build a globally impactful ecosystem."

Related Companies

PayPal Stripe Revolut Remitly Grab

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Survey Report] Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Beyond 2021 – Why infinite reinvention is key to digital transformation[Webinar] Beyond 2021 – Why infinite reinvention is key to digital transformation

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut losses almost double to &#163;207 million

  2. CMA warns Monzo over banking transaction history breaches

  3. Fiserv and Deutsche Bank form merchant acquiring joint venture in Germany

  4. YES Bank launches musical logo

  5. Big banks back Swift&#39;s new platform and ISO 20022 roadmap

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation