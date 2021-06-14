Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
ABN Amro builds payment service for gig economy workers

ABN Amro has developed a tool that allows flexible workers to have their earnings paid out themselves, quickly and easily.

As the gig economy grows, there are an increasing number of flexible workers using digital platforms to find jobs on an hourly basis.

But it can take weeks after completing a shift for these gig workers to receive their pay. ABN Amro's answer is an instant payment service that helps people decide themselves when their invoice is paid once the work is done.

This shortens the time between when the work is delivered and payment from a number of weeks to one second.

AN Amro began piloting the service in the Netherlands with babysitting platform Charly Cares late last year and is now teaming up with Packaly, an on-demand parcel delivery service. A third pilot with temporary workers will start soon.

ABN Amro

