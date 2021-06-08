Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Aidexa

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Italian challenger AideXa receives full banking licence

Italian challenger AideXa receives full banking licence

AideXa, an Italian challenger bank for SMEs, has been granted a full banking licence from the European Central Bank.

Founded by Roberto Nicastro, former general manager of Unicredit, Banca AideXa intends to use a combination of AI and Open Banking to target the seven million businesses in Italy with a turnover of less than €10 million.

The firm in November last year raised €45 million in seed financing from the Generali Group, Banca Sella, IFIS, and from VCs, family offices, trade associations and angel investors.

The startup, which plans to recruit approximately 100 staff in the coming months has set a goal of breaking even within three years and landing 100,000 customers in five.

Launched during the height of the pandemic, Banca AideXa is coming to market as businesses begin to face new capital requirements and post-lockdown recovery costs.

AideXa's first product is 'X-Instant', a digital short-term credit facility that guarantees an approval or rejection within ten minutes.

Related Companies

Aidexa

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to issue cards and get to market faster in a highly competitive market[Webinar] How to issue cards and get to market faster in a highly competitive market

Trending

Related News
Italian challenger bank Aidexa raises €45 million
/startups

Italian challenger bank Aidexa raises €45 million

Trending

  1. Klarna takes on credit cards with in-app instalment shopping at all UK online retailers

  2. Standard Bank opens digital shopping mall for corporate clients

  3. HSBC opens API developer portal

  4. EU announces European Digital Identity and Wallet framework

  5. Bank of England lays down regulatory expectations for stablecoins

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud