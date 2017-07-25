US firm to implant employees with RFID chips

An American company is inviting employees to get RFID chips that can be used to buy food in the office break room implanted in their hands.

Three Square Market, which makes self-service micro markets for office break rooms, says it expects over 50 staffers to volunteer for the free chips, which it is working with Sweden's BioHax on.



The employees will get chipped at a 'chip party' on 1 August, after which they will not only be able to make contactless purchases at the firm's micro market but also open doors and log into their computers.



Todd Westby, CEO, three Square Market, says: "We foresee the use of RFID technology to drive everything from making purchases in our office break room market, opening doors, use of copy machines, logging into our office computers, unlocking phones, sharing business cards, storing medical/health information, and used as payment at other RFID terminals.



"Eventually, this technology will become standardized allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities, etc."