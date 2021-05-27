Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

GBB

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
New bank serving SME developers names Sue Hayes CEO

New bank serving SME developers names Sue Hayes CEO

GBB, a new bank targeting SME property developers in underserved UK regions, has appointed industry veteran Sue Hayes as CEO.

Hayes joins as CEO (subject to regulatory approval) to lead GBB through the process of becoming a fully-licenced bank after more than three decades in the business.

She most recently led the retail finance business at challenger bank Aldermore, and has also held executive positions at HBOS and ran retail and business banking at Santander before moving to Barclays where she led business banking.

She joins soon after another GBB named Monzo and Starling co-founder Paul Rippon non-executive chairman.

Headquartered in Middlesbrough, GBB intends to get Britain building by providing property development loans of between £1 million and £5 million, with 90% of lending supporting regional property developers, SMEs, and construction companies.

The firm has set itself the target of lending £3 billion over five years building a £1 billion plus balance sheet, funding almost 20,000 homes and several million square feet of office space, supporting the creation of over 100,000 jobs.

"We want to drive and support the movement to level up the North, get Britain building again, creating more homes and spaces, and drive economic prosperity for all," says Hayes.

Related Companies

GBB

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Has the ‘Instant’ been taken out of Instant Payments Adoption for Corporate Banks?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Trending

Trending

  1. FCA extends SCA deadline by a further six months

  2. Barclays recruits Lucy Demery for fintech investment role

  3. Revolut adds invoices to Business account

  4. NatWest lets customers set daily bank transfer limits

  5. Tandem CEO Knox leaves

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative