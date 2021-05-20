Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Figure Technologies

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Figure hits $3.2bn valuation on $200m fund raise

Figure hits $3.2bn valuation on $200m fund raise

Figure Technologies, a blockchain-based startup for providing loans against mortgage equity, is closing a $200 million Series D funding round at a $3.2 billion valuation.

10T Holdings and Morgan Creek Digital are co-leading the round, which is joined by DCM, Digital Currency Group, HCM Capital, Ribbit Capital, RPM Ventures, the partners at DST Global.

The company, founded by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, uses blockchain technology for products including home lending, capital table management, fund management and administration, banking and payments.

Figure is currently applying for a bank charter that would see it avoid having to secure dozens of state licenses and would allow it to market a greater range of consumer products across the country.

Says Cagney: “This investment is going to give us the resources we need to further fuel our mission of leveraging blockchain to reinvent the financial services industry.”

Related Companies

Figure Technologies

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Survey Report] Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Has the ‘Instant’ been taken out of Instant Payments Adoption for Corporate Banks?[On-Demand Webinar] Has the ‘Instant’ been taken out of Instant Payments Adoption for Corporate Banks?

Trending

Related News
Figure Technologies applies for bank charter
/regulation

Figure Technologies applies for bank charter

Figure Technologies aims for $103 million fund raise

Figure Technologies aims for $103 million fund raise

Trending

  1. US banks to pilot credit for people with no credit score - WSJ

  2. HSBC to take on fintech rivals with multi-currency digital wallet

  3. Temenos brings digital asset trading to core banking product

  4. Central bankers split on CBDC future

  5. AmEx brings BNPL to air travel

Research
See all papers »
Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models