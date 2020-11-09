Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Figure Technologies applies for bank charter

Figure Technologies, a blockchain-based startup for providing loans against mortgage equity, has become the latest fintech player to apply for a bank charter.

The company, founded by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, is applying to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for a national bank charter.

Cagney tells Bloomberg that the national charter would mean Figure does not need to secure dozens of state licenses and would allow it to market a greater range of consumer products across the country.

SoFi - which Cagney left in 2017 after allegations of sexual improprieties at the firm - was granted conditional approval for a charter last month, following in the footsteps of Varo Money and Square.

Figure has originated more than $1 billion of home equity lines of credit since launching in 2018 and is planning to pilot a small-dollar instalment-loan product in January, says Bloomberg.

