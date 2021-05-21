Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Digital asset trading network Apifiny names Goldman vet CTO

As it gears up for an IPO, digital asset trading and mining network Apifiny has hired former Goldman Sachs financial architect Jason Jiang as chief technology officer.

Jiang will serve as the technical lead as Apifiny develops and improves its digital asset trading platform for professional across a wide range of exchanges and across the globe.

A 22-year FS industry veteran, he was most recently VP at Goldman Sachs, where he led technical development efforts within the company's global markets division, overseeing quantitative trading, electronic market development, and custom algo research groups.

Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, he was VP and software development manager for the financial modeling group at Blackrock.

Says Jiang: "Right now the crypto market is highly fragmented, consisting of many trading ‘lakes’ but no canals connecting them. Apifiny aims to be that network of canals.

"By connecting all of the world's exchanges via one interface, Apifiny is poised to transform the crypto landscape as we know it."

As it looks to go public, Apifiny has also recently secured a Finra broker-dealer license and beefed up its board with the addition of former Deputy FBI Director Tim Murphy, former Microsoft exec Samuel Shen, and former Ernst & Young exec Laurence Charney.

