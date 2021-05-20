Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
As Bitcoin tumbles, BIS examines the future of digital currencies

As Bitcoin tumbles, BIS examines the future of digital currencies

New digital currencies that transcend national borders could affect the nature of currency competition, the architecture of the international monetary system and the role of government-issued money, says a BIS working paper.

This week, the value of Bitcoin, Ethereum and others plummeted in the wake of a clampdown in China, where the government has banned banks and payment firms from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions.

At the same time, Beijing is powering along with the roll out of its own CBDC programme as it seeks to keep control in the new digital money era.

As governments, regulators and private firms grapple with the myriad potential digital money futures, the new BIS working paper offers up some views on the "ongoing digital revolution [that] may lead to fundamental changes to the traditional model of monetary exchange".

First, say the digital currencies will unbundle the traditional functions served by money (ie store of value, medium of exchange and unit of account), creating fiercer competition among currencies.

Second, digital money issuers will try to differentiate their products by re-bundling monetary functions with things such as data gathering and social networking services. For example, digital currencies could be linked to a particular digital network rather than to a specific country. This raises the risk of "digital dollarisation", in which the national currency is supplanted by the currency of a systemically important digital platform.

Third, digital currencies affect the competition between private and public money. Cash could disappear, and payments could centre around digital platforms rather than banks' credit provision. To tackle this, governments may need to offer CBDCs in order to retain monetary independence.

Read the full paper:

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Promoting Real-Time Payments to remain competitive in Global Markets

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape[New Paper] Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Trending

Related News
Central bankers split on CBDC future
/crypto

Central bankers split on CBDC future

Swift makes its case for place in CBDC world
/crypto

Swift makes its case for place in CBDC world

Bitcoin set to overtake gold as a digital reserve asset - Bloomberg Intelligence

10 Mar

Bitcoin may 'break down altogether' - BIS chief

29 Jan

BIS examines the rise of the CBDCs

24 Aug 2020

BIS says CBDCs deserve consideration

25 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. US banks to pilot credit for people with no credit score - WSJ

  2. HSBC to take on fintech rivals with multi-currency digital wallet

  3. Temenos brings digital asset trading to core banking product

  4. Central bankers split on CBDC future

  5. AmEx brings BNPL to air travel

Research
See all papers »
Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand