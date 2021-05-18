Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Copper

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Start ups Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Crypto-custodian Copper raises $50 million

Crypto-custodian Copper raises $50 million

Copper, a provider of custody, prime brokerage, and settlements across 150 digital assets and more than 25 exchanges, has closed a $50 million Series B funding round.

The investment round was co-led by B2B software investor Dawn Capital and Target Global, who led Copper’s $60 million Series A round in 2020. Other paticipants include fintech specialist VC firm Illuminate Financial Management, Copper’s existing investors LocalGlobe and MMC Ventures, and a number of strategic angels.

Institutional investment in digital assets is increasing at pace, with ownership forecast to rise from 10% today to 30% by 2025. Assets under custody at Copper increased more than 40x since Q3 2020. The company currently serves more than 200 customers, which include traders, wealth companies, private banks, cryptocurrency funds and family offices.

The London-based firm says it will use the funds to broaden its international footprint, particularly across the US and Asia, with plans to open at least two new regional offices and triple its headcount.

Dmitry Tokarev, founder and CEO of Copper, says: “It is no secret that that interest in owning digital assets has grown exponentially, evident from the influx of institutional investors in bitcoin, as well as other layer one protocols like Ethereum and Ripple. As Copper enters its next phase of growth, we will continue to react to the market and provide the services that investors need.”

Related Companies

Copper

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Start ups Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Tackling the new frontier of fraud with Machine Learning[Webinar] Tackling the new frontier of fraud with Machine Learning

Trending

Related News
Cryptocurrency’s complex quest toward building institutional infrastructure
/crypto

Cryptocurrency’s complex quest toward building institutional infrastructure

Nomura joint venture Komainu closes $25 million Series A
/crypto

Nomura joint venture Komainu closes $25 million Series A

Goldman Sachs to re-open crypto desk as institutional demand surges

08 Mar

BBVA, Standard Chartered get into crypto-custody game

11 Dec 2020

Trending

  1. US banks to pilot credit for people with no credit score - WSJ

  2. Revolut launches discount finder browser extension

  3. Google Pay enlists Western Union and Wise for remittances

  4. Swift makes its case for place in CBDC world

  5. CBDCs – Central Banks Digital Currencies or Central Banks’ Defence against Cryptocurrencies?

Research
See all papers »
Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand