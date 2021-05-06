Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Security
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Information VP closes $101m fintech fund

Information VP closes $101m fintech fund

Toronto-based fintech-focused venture capital firm Information Venture Partners has closed its third fund at US$101 million.

Spearheaded by former Royal Bank of Canada executives, Information VP focuses on four areas: companies selling exclusively to banks, insurers, capital markets and asset managers, as well as horizontal SaaS companies selling to financial institutions, and finally cybersecurity and financial software.

The new fund has backing from a host of institutional fund of fund investors and four of Canada’s six largest banks.

Dave Unsworth, general partner, Information VP, says: “Looking to the future, we remain very optimistic about our core investment thesis areas and we’re grateful for the confidence investors and entrepreneurs have placed in us and we will continue to work diligently to scale businesses as we emerge from this once-in-a-generation pandemic.”

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Security
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking[Webinar] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking

Trending

Related News
Canadian digital receipt firm Sensibill raises funds for international push

Canadian digital receipt firm Sensibill raises funds for international push

Trending

  1. Goldman Sachs makes quantum breakthrough

  2. Flexible to Invisible: The future of credit and debit cards

  3. Barclays sees &#163;900m growth opportunity in payments

  4. Bull versus Bear Trend in the Cryptocurrency Market: When is the Time to Invest and is it Worth It

  5. Thailand and Singapore launch first linkage of domestic instant payment systems

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape