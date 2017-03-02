 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Canadian digital receipt firm Sensibill raises funds for international push

02 March 2017  |  3776 views  |  0 Team meeting with smart phone

Canadian digital receipt startup Sensibill is planning to move into the US and UK after raising $17.3 million in a Series A funding round led by Information Venture Partners and OpenText Enterprise Apps Fund (OTEAF).

Founded in 2013, Toronto-based Sensibill works with banks such as TD and Scotiabank to incorporate its digital receipt technology into their apps, enabling personal and business customers to manage line item receipts from their phones.

The platform uses machine learning to structure receipt data and give users rich insights such as product information, return policy tracking and auto-categorisation.

"We knew that people wanted an intuitive and secure solution for managing their receipts, but we've also learned a great deal about how they want to make better use of their purchase information," says Corey Gross, CEO, Sensibill.

"Think reminders for when warranties expire, being able to optimize household budgets, and highly targeted credit card rewards. That's where machine learning comes into play, and we're excited to add more fuel to our growing research and AI team right here in Toronto."

The new funding will not only be used to boost the firm's AI capabilities but also to fund efforts to break into the US, UK and Australian markets.

Tony van Marken, General Partner, OTEAF, says: "In a short space of time Sensibill has closed deals with some of the world's leading financial institutions in a highly competitive environment. We are very excited about their growth prospects and look forward to working with Corey and his outstanding team."
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINESTART UPSRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCEFINDEXPERSONAL FINANCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10152 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8771 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8321 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6609 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter