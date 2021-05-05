Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of England

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Pro-Bitcoin images projected onto BofE building

Pro-Bitcoin images projected onto BofE building

An anonymous artist/activist has spent the weekend projecting pro-bitcoin messages onto the walls of the Bank of England and the Houses of Parliament.

On Saturday, Twitter user Dominic Frisby posted a photo showing the Bank of England plastered with a laser projection proclaiming "₿ fixes this". The message is surrounded by a red box and has what appears to be the artist's signature in the bottom right-hand corner.


Fisby later posted a photo showing the same message projected on the Houses of Parliament. The following day, the BofE building was adorned with the words "Money printer go brrrrrrrrrrrr ₿". This has been followed up with "Printing money is stealing from the poor ₿" and "Fiat is the bubble Bitcoin is the pin ₿".

The mystery messenger has also taken on Covid-19 conspiracy theorists, projecting "Bill Gates is not a homicidal maniac" onto the walls of St Thomas' Hospital and informed the world that "Boris Johnson is just a fat Tony Blair".

The original "₿ fixes this" image is now for sale as a non-fungible token on the Rarible platform. The creator is listed as "Fraz", matching the signature in the images.

At the time of publication, the highest bid is 0.1 Wrapped Ether, or $342.69.

 

Related Companies

Bank of England

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How risk profiling can lead to revenue through personalised offerings[Webinar] How risk profiling can lead to revenue through personalised offerings

Trending

Related News
Rishi Sunak announces UK Treasury and BofE fintech taskforce to explore CBDC
/wholesale

Rishi Sunak announces UK Treasury and BofE fintech taskforce to explore CBDC

Bitcoin set to overtake gold as a digital reserve asset - Bloomberg Intelligence
/crypto

Bitcoin set to overtake gold as a digital reserve asset - Bloomberg Intelligence

Tesla bet sparks bitcoin surge

08 Feb

Bitcoin may 'break down altogether' - BIS chief

29 Jan

Existing digital currencies unlikely to last says BofE governor Bailey

26 Jan

Trending

  1. Goldman Sachs makes quantum breakthrough

  2. Deutsche Bank to close branches; move to hybrid working model

  3. Flexible to Invisible: The future of credit and debit cards

  4. Barclays sees &#163;900m growth opportunity in payments

  5. Thailand and Singapore launch first linkage of domestic instant payment systems

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape