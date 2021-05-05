Pro-Bitcoin images projected onto BofE building

An anonymous artist/activist has spent the weekend projecting pro-bitcoin messages onto the walls of the Bank of England and the Houses of Parliament.

On Saturday, Twitter user Dominic Frisby posted a photo showing the Bank of England plastered with a laser projection proclaiming "₿ fixes this". The message is surrounded by a red box and has what appears to be the artist's signature in the bottom right-hand corner.

Look what someone projected onto the Bank of England last night. pic.twitter.com/DqGAeFfmjb — Dominic Frisby (@DominicFrisby) May 1, 2021



Fisby later posted a photo showing the same message projected on the Houses of Parliament. The following day, the BofE building was adorned with the words "Money printer go brrrrrrrrrrrr ₿". This has been followed up with "Printing money is stealing from the poor ₿" and "Fiat is the bubble Bitcoin is the pin ₿".

OMG they did it on Parliament too pic.twitter.com/jijp6RutXj — Dominic Frisby (@DominicFrisby) May 1, 2021

Looks like our caped crusader paid another visit to the Bank of England last night. pic.twitter.com/loeQUWV9ml — Dominic Frisby (@DominicFrisby) May 2, 2021

The vigilante strikes again.



Last night on the Bank of England pic.twitter.com/1XsBgW7e0I — Dominic Frisby (@DominicFrisby) May 3, 2021

Our vigilante projectionist strikes again.



Last night on the Bank of England.



Does the Bank of England even know this is going on? pic.twitter.com/sFvUt8OCtM — Dominic Frisby (@DominicFrisby) May 4, 2021

The mystery messenger has also taken on Covid-19 conspiracy theorists, projecting "Bill Gates is not a homicidal maniac" onto the walls of St Thomas' Hospital and informed the world that "Boris Johnson is just a fat Tony Blair".



The original "₿ fixes this" image is now for sale as a non-fungible token on the Rarible platform. The creator is listed as "Fraz", matching the signature in the images.



At the time of publication, the highest bid is 0.1 Wrapped Ether, or $342.69.