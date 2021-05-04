Launchpad Capital to invest in Lithuanian fintechs

Launchpad Capital, a new early-stage venture capital firm led by long-time San Francisco-based fintech investor and entrepreneur Ryan Gilbert, is to use part of a $35 million to support early stage Lithuanian startups targeting North America.

The firm plans to make five early-stage investments in 2021 ranging in size from $100,000 to $2 million and has appointed former Invest Lithuania fintech advisor Dominykas Stankevičius as its lead investment associate in the Baltic region, based in Vilnius.



Currently, only 15% of Lithuanian-based fintech startups consider the US market as a viable target according to Invest Lithuania’s Fintech Landscape in Lithuania 2020-2021 report, despite the US’s large addressable market.



Roberta Rudokienė, head of Startup Lithuania, says the Local startup ecosystem has achieved impressive momentum in recent years, supported by a progressive central bank and fintech-friendly regulatory landscape.



"There are already more than 1000 startups in our database," she says. "It is great to see the local ecosystem attract the attention of foreign VC firms. I am sure that this new firm will provide Lithuania’s startups not just with the capital required for growth, but also with their network, know-how and experience that is crucial for entering new markets.”



Launchpad Capital’s Baltic expansion builds on founder Ryan Gilbert’s 20-year plus track record in the Silicon Valley fintech community. Gilbert was most recently general partner of Propel Venture Partners Fund. He also serves on the boards of fast growing US fintech startups including Guideline and Ease, Bangladesh money transfer company, bKash, and is co-sponsor of two special purpose acquisition companies focusing on fintech.