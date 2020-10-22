SME Finance to launch Lithuanian digital bank

Baltic fintech startup SME Finance is planning to launch a neobank for small- and medium-sized enterprises in Lithuania.

SME Finance is already the biggest provider of non-banking business financing in the Baltic region.



Now it is taking the next step, preparing to launch, by the middle of next year, an online and app-based bank that will provide SMEs not only loans but also transfer and deposit services.



SME Finance CEO Mindaugas Mikalajūnas says it took the decision to launch a bank now because, while SMEs are looking for help during the Covid-19 crisis, the "conservative" Scandinavian banks that dominate the local market are reluctant to lend.



The new player is promising competitive pricing, a faster and simpler servicing process and a modern IT platform with which it plans to serve about 5000 business clients.



While, the bank - which will operate as a separate legal entity from SEM Finance - is beginning life in Lithuania, it could expand to other Baltic states and Poland.



