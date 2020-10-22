Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
SME Finance to launch Lithuanian digital bank

Baltic fintech startup SME Finance is planning to launch a neobank for small- and medium-sized enterprises in Lithuania.

SME Finance is already the biggest provider of non-banking business financing in the Baltic region.

Now it is taking the next step, preparing to launch, by the middle of next year, an online and app-based bank that will provide SMEs not only loans but also transfer and deposit services.

SME Finance CEO Mindaugas Mikalajūnas says it took the decision to launch a bank now because, while SMEs are looking for help during the Covid-19 crisis, the "conservative" Scandinavian banks that dominate the local market are reluctant to lend.

The new player is promising competitive pricing, a faster and simpler servicing process and a modern IT platform with which it plans to serve about 5000 business clients.

While, the bank - which will operate as a separate legal entity from SEM Finance - is beginning life in Lithuania, it could expand to other Baltic states and Poland.

