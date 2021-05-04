Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Launchpad Capital to invest $35 million in Lithuanian fintechs

Launchpad Capital to invest $35 million in Lithuanian fintechs

Launchpad Capital, a new early-stage venture capital firm led by long-time San Francisco-based fintech investor and entrepreneur Ryan Gilbert, has raised $35 million to support early stage Lithuanian startups targeting North America.

The firm plans to make five early-stage investments in 2021 ranging in size from $100,000 to $2 million and has appointed former Invest Lithuania fintech advisor Dominykas Stankevičius as its lead investment associate in the Baltic region, based in Vilnius.

Currently, only 15% of Lithuanian-based fintech startups consider the US market as a viable target according to Invest Lithuania’s Fintech Landscape in Lithuania 2020-2021 report, despite the US’s large addressable market.

Roberta Rudokienė, head of Startup Lithuania, says the Local startup ecosystem has achieved impressive momentum in recent years, supported by a progressive central bank and fintech-friendly regulatory landscape.

"There are already more than 1000 startups in our database," she says. "It is great to see the local ecosystem attract the attention of foreign VC firms. I am sure that this new firm will provide Lithuania’s startups not just with the capital required for growth, but also with their network, know-how and experience that is crucial for entering new markets.”

Launchpad Capital’s Baltic expansion builds on founder Ryan Gilbert’s 20-year plus track record in the Silicon Valley fintech community. Gilbert was most recently general partner of Propel Venture Partners Fund. He also serves on the boards of fast growing US fintech startups including Guideline and Ease, Bangladesh money transfer company, bKash, and is co-sponsor of two special purpose acquisition companies focusing on fintech.

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How risk profiling can lead to revenue through personalised offerings

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding[On-Demand Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding

Trending

Related News
Lithuanian startup kevin. bids to cut out card networks at the checkout
/payments

Lithuanian startup kevin. bids to cut out card networks at the checkout

SME Finance to launch Lithuanian digital bank
/startups

SME Finance to launch Lithuanian digital bank

Revolut launches licenced bank in Lithuania

04 May 2020

Bank of Lithuania tests API-based RegTech prototype

24 Feb 2020

Swedbank to take over Barclays Rise in Lithuania

17 May 2019

Lithuania's fintech plans bear fruit

01 Feb 2019

Is Lithuania the most fintech-friendly destination in Europe?

08 Feb 2018

Trending

  1. Goldman Sachs makes quantum breakthrough

  2. Deutsche Bank to close branches; move to hybrid working model

  3. Barclays sees &#163;900m growth opportunity in payments

  4. Flexible to Invisible: The future of credit and debit cards

  5. Thailand and Singapore launch first linkage of domestic instant payment systems

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape