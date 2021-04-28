Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
State Street appoints global chief architect

State Street appoints global chief architect

State Street has appointed Aman Thind as global chief architect as the company seeks to to extend its influence in the digital asset space.

Reporting to CIO Brian Franz, Thind is responsible for driving technology transformation at State Street, including further building capabilities in digital, crypto, and other digitally-led technologies.

State Street has been actively evolving its broader strategy for the crypto and digital assets environment to meet the growing interest of global clients. In March, the firm was appointed as the fund administrator and transfer agent of the VanEck Bitcoin Trust a new bitcoin exchange-traded fund that is currently pending approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Most recently, it also announced that is has been appointed as the administrator of a planned bitcoin backed exchange traded note initiated by Iconic Funds.

Thind was previously chief technology officer (CTO) of State Street’s GlobalLink platform and prior to that role was co-founder and CTO of BestX, a fintech startup acquired by State Street in 2018. He has also worked in Morgan Stanley, Lehman Brothers, Fidelity and Adobe.

“With experience on both the trading floor and in technology strategy, Aman brings a unique perspective to our technology roadmap across multiple dimensions,” says Franz. “Technology will continue to be a key enabler of our clients’ growth objectives and we are confident that Aman’s expertise will enhance the delivery of solutions, help them accelerate time to market and build stability, resiliency and scalability into their operations.”

