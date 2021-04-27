Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Global Digital Finance

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking

Keywords

REAL TIME PAYMENTS Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
GDF issues mixed response to FATF consultation on crypto

GDF issues mixed response to FATF consultation on crypto

Cryptoassets and digital finance industry membership body, Global Digital Finance (GDF), today issued a mixed response to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)'s recent consultation on crypto.

As a global anti-money laundering (AML) watchdog, the FATF's crypto consultation sets out guidance for regulators and the wider industry, with regard to spot exchanges, custody, decentralised finance (DeFi), stablecoins, and peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions.

The GDF response outlines that their members appreciate the additional clarifications provided by the FATF consultation - particularly with regard to the travel rule. However, it expresses concerns around the unintended consequences for centralised VASPs, who may face an increased regulatory burden, compared to other sectors.

Malcolm Wright, GDF’s advisory council chair and co-lead of the AML working group who put together GDF’s consultation response says: “This latest consultation sets out guidance for the industry and regulators that is far-reaching, covering not just spot exchanges and custody but also decentralised finance (DeFi), Stablecoins, and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) transactions, all of which may fall within the regulatory perimeter. We have a duty as responsible innovators to help ensure the future is shaped commensurate with the risks that each ecosystem poses.”

Related Companies

Global Digital Finance

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking

Keywords

REAL TIME PAYMENTS Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding[Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding

Trending

Related News
Exchange body calls for creation of a global crypto taxonomy
/crypto

Exchange body calls for creation of a global crypto taxonomy

FCA measures spike in consumer uptake of cryptocurrencies
/crypto

FCA measures spike in consumer uptake of cryptocurrencies

What the UK Jurisdiction Taskforce's legal statement on cryptoassets doesn't do

22 Nov 2019

UK charges ahead with legal certainty for smart contracts and cryptoassets

18 Nov 2019

FCA warns cryptoasset firms of impending AML deadline

01 Nov 2019

UK watchdogs propose regulatory framework for cryptoassets

30 Oct 2018

UK Government unveils Fintech Strategy

22 Mar 2018

Trending

  1. Blockchains comparison: what is the actual difference? Cardano, Elrond, Polkadot and Ethereum 2.0

  2. Citi partners Mastercard to let firms send funds to consumer debit cards

  3. Revolut earmarks $25 million spend to launch in India

  4. Apple lets couples co-own card to build credit together

  5. Israeli fintech Pagaya plans to enter Wall Street at $8 billion

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape