Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA measures spike in consumer uptake of cryptocurrencies

FCA measures spike in consumer uptake of cryptocurrencies

An estimated 2.6 million UK consumers have bought cryptoassets at some point, new FCA research reveals, almost double the number reported last year.

The research, conducted among 2681 consumers by YouGov, found a 1.1 million spike in uptake since the FCA completed a face-to-face survey on the same topic last year. Of the 1.9 million that still hold their cryptoassets - such as bitcoin, ripple or ether - half have more than £260.

The research forms part of the FCA’s work alongside the Government and Bank of England to understand market size, consumer profiles and attitudes towards cryptoassets.

The study found that the majority of cryptoasset owners are generally knowledgeable about the product, are aware of the lack of regulatory protection afforded and understand the risk of price volatility.

However, an estimated 300,000 cryptoasset owners believe they have protection, which leaves them at potential risk of financial harm.

Of those who purchase cryptoassets, 83% do so through non-UK based exchanges.

The FCA’s interim executive director of strategy and competition, Sheldon Mills, says: "This FCA report reveals the increasing popularity of cryptoassets among the UK consumer population and underlines the importance of our work to gain a deeper understanding of this market and how people interact with these assets.

"Cryptoassets present risks and opportunities for consumers and we hope these insights will help inform the policy debate in the UK and internationally as the use of these assets continue to grow."

In its March 2020 budget, the Government said it intends to consult on measures to bring certain cryptoassets into scope of financial promotions regulation. A policy statement is due this year following a consultation on banning the sale of certain cryptoasset derivatives to retail investors.

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: 2020 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 30 June, 2020, 12:51Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Having read how quickly bitcoin and other cryptoassets can rise (and fall), I think most purchases are opportunistic without any real understanding behind what they're doing. Just hoping for a quick profit on the basis that you've got to be in it to win it! While half have more than £260, it probably started out at £500! I s'pose one advantage of owning a cryptoasset would be to enable you to promptly pay any ransom following a ransomware attack! 

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty, [Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Th[Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty

Trending Stories

Related News
FCA gets the jitters about payments firms; rushes out new guidance
/regulation

FCA gets the jitters about payments firms; rushes out new guidance

FCA warns cryptoasset firms of impending AML deadline
/regulation

FCA warns cryptoasset firms of impending AML deadline

FCA suggests ban on crypto derivatives

05 Jul 2019

FCA welcomes firms working on crypto-assets to latest sandbox cohort

03 Jul 2018

Trending

  1. Fintechs take flight as FCA freezes customer accounts at Wirecard UK

  2. FCA says Wirecard making &#39;good progress&#39;; fintechs warn of economic catastrophe

  3. Mastercard to buy Finicity for open banking push

  4. Citi veteran Yolande Piazza joins Google Cloud

  5. Wirecard AG files for insolvency

Research
See all papers »
Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward