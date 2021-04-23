Turkey arrests dozens as crypto exchange boss flees country

Turkish police have arrested 62 people after the Thodex cryptocurrency exchange stopped letting users access their accounts or withdraw money and its founder fled to Albania.

Police made the arrests in raids across eight cities and are still seeking another 16 people, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.



The move came after the exchange posted a notice on Thursday on its website saying that it would be closed for between four and five days.



The move prompted fears that the assets of around 390,000 people - hundreds of millions of dollars - may have been stolen.



After some customers filed criminal complaints alleging they had been scammed, Turkish police stepped in, asking Interpol to issue a red notice for Thodex CEO Faruk Fatih Ozer, who flew to Albania on Tuesday.



In a statement, Ozer says investors will be repaid and that he will return to Turkey.